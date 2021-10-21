Premier League: The best Man United-Liverpool matches at Old Trafford

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 10:43 pm

The best Man United-Liverpool matches at Old Trafford

Manchester United have an uphill task in hand when they face Liverpool this weekend at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Reds occupy the top place, having gone unbeaten. Man United, who started the season strongly, have slipped to sixth, having faced two defeats in their last three games. Here we present the best Man United-Liverpool matches at Old Trafford.

2010-11

Berbatov hat-trick sinks Liverpool

In the 2010-11 season, Manchester United hosted Liverpool in September and Dimitar Berbatov gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. He scored in either side of the interval. However, Steven Gerrard equalized for the visitors twice in six minutes. Gerrard netted a penalty and a free-kick to get Liverpool on track. However, Berbatov handed United victory six minutes from time with a towering header.

2020-21

Liverpool tame United 4-2 in the 2020-21 season

Liverpool dominated the scenes in a frantic display against Manchester United to win 4-2 in the 2020-21 season. Bruno Fernandes scored in the 10th minute to give United the lead before Diogo Jota equalized. Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead just before half-time. He scored the second right after the interval. Marcus Rashford made it 3-2 but Mohamed Salah got a late fourth.

2019-20

Lallana rescues a point for the Reds

Liverpool went on to rescue a point in the 2019-20 season. The draw ended Liverpool's 17-match winning run in the PL. United went ahead in the first half when Daniel James' cross was met by Rashford, who tapped in from six yards. United were dangerous on the counter but failed to take advantage. Lallana equalized with five minutes remaining, guiding in Andrew Robertson's cross.

2015-16

United hunt down Liverpool in a solid second-half show

Man United beat the Reds 3-1 in the 2015-16 season under Louis van Gaal. The match burst into life in the second half, with Daley Blind and Ander Herrera putting the hosts 2-0 up. However, a spectacular bicycle kick from Christian Benteke saw Liverpool claim one back. Anthony Martial marked his Old Trafford debut with the winning goal sending the fans wild.