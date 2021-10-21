Decoding Bayern Munich's impressive run in the Champions League

Oct 21, 2021

Bayern Munich have been on a roll in the UEFA Champions League this season, winning all three games to stay top of Group E. The Bavarians, who won the 2019-20 Champions League title, were ousted in the quarter-finals last season. Bayern are on the verge of securing another berth in the knockout stages. Here we decode their run in the UCL.

Lewandowski has played a big role in Bayern's domination

Bayern ace Robert Lewandowski is the joint-second highest scorer in the Champions League this season. He has scored in all three games for Bayern, taking his tally to 16 in all competitions this season. Lewandowski has now scored 25 goals in his last 19 Champions League games. He has 61 Champions League goals for Bayern and 78 overall.

Champions League: Bayern have made their best start

Bayern have earned nine points from their first three games of this season's UEFA Champions League. They have scored 12 goals and conceding none. As per Opta, this is the best start to a Champions League season for the club, and the joint-best overall in the competition. Bayern have won 3-0 against Barcelona, 5-0 against Dynamo Kyiv, and four versus Benfica.

Bayern have scored in 25 successive UCL matches

Bayern's 4-0 win against Benfica on matchday three saw them script several records. The German side has scored in 25 successive Champions League matches - to extend their club record. Bayern have also scored in 84 successive games in all competitions.

Bayern have won the UCL trophy six times

Bayern have won the UCL trophy on six occasions, besides being the runners-up five times. They have earned the second-highest number of wins in the Champions League history (217). They are only the second side to win multiple trebles - UCL and domestic trophies on two occasions. Bayern won the 2019-20 UCL trophy with a 100% win record.