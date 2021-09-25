Premier League: Manchester City beat Chelsea; defeat for Manchester United

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in gameweek six of the Premier League 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge. City produced a fine display to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season. Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the match. Meanwhile, Aston Villa secured a rare win at Old Trafford against Manchester United, who saw Bruno Fernandes miss a late penalty. Here's more.

Man City pip Chelsea at the Bridge

City dominated the show against the Blues. Jesus settled the tie with a 53rd-minute effort as the ball took a touch off Jorginho to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. Jesus could have got a second when Thiago Silva cleared his effort off the line while Aymeric Laporte should shot wide from the six-yard box. Mendy also produced two crucial saves to deny Jack Grealish.

City script these records after a famous win

Man City have conceded just one goal in their six Premier League games this season. As per Opta, this is the fewest they've shipped at this stage of a league season in their history. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola registered his 221st victory in all competitions as Manchester City manager. It's a new club-record for most wins by a manager, moving ahead of Les McDowall (220).

Unique record for Jesus

Jesus netted his 52nd Premier League goal. As per Opta, City have never lost a game in the competition in which Jesus has scored (P44 W42 D2). Brazilian forward Jesus has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven starts for Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring three and assisting four.

Aston Villa down lacklustre United at Old Trafford

Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as United lost against Villa. The visitors went ahead late in the 88th minute when Kortney Hause scored with a powerful header from a corner. 'However, he handled the ball to give United a lifeline. Fernandes hammered the ball above the post as United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Villa clinch rare win at Old Trafford; United suffer

As per Opta, Aston Villa secured their first PL victory over Man United in their last 18 meetings. They last won 1-0 at Old Trafford in December 2009. United registered a total of 28 shots without scoring. They had last attempted more in a home PL game without finding the back of the net in October 2016 against Burnley (38 shots).

Unwanted feat for Bruno Fernandes

Interestingly, Fernandes missed from the penalty spot for only the second time in his 23 attempts for Manchester United in all competitions. This was also his first miss since October 2020 against Newcastle in the Premier League.