Mason Greenwood vs Bukayo Saka: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 02:49 pm

Two of England's young starlets Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka are finding their feet in football. They have become prominent faces for Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. The 2021-22 season will be crucial for the two young stars. Greenwood has been terrific for United, whereas, Saka has tasted three successive defeats. We decode the stats of these two players.

Saka PL

Saka's Premier League stats

In 62 appearances in the Premier League, Saka has scored six goals and made eight assists. Two of his goals have come with the right foot and three with his left foot. He has scored one header. Out of his 76 shots, 25 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork four times and has created 11 big chances.

Greenwood PL

Greenwood's Premier League stats

Greenwood has made 68 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals and making three assists. Greenwood has scored 14 goals with his left foot and five with his right. He has scored one header. Out of his 124 shots, 54 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork five times. Greenwood has created seven big chances.

Career stats

A look at their career stats

At 19, Greenwood has made 108 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 32 goals in all competitions. He made his debut for the club in the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Saka has made 92 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 12 times. The 20-year-old made his debut for the club in the 2018-19 season.

Style

A look at their style of play

Greenwood plays primarily on the right-wing, making daunting runs and cutting inside. He is two-footed and can launch shots in a flash. He also occupies a place as a second striker at times. Saka is highly versatile in nature. He has played as a left-back, left of a midfield three, and the right of a front three.