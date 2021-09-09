Bangladesh name squad for ICC T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh cricket squad has been announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Mahmudullah will lead a strong Bangladesh outfit as they seek to do well in the coveted tournament after claiming successive T20I series victories over Australia and New Zealand on home soil. Notably, experienced pacer Rubel Hossain has been demoted to the reserves. Here are the details.

Soumya Sarkar keeps his place despite a poor show

Bangladesh top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar has kept his place despite a poor showing against Australia. He keeps his place in the side after Tamim Iqbal pulled out of the showpiece event. The southpaw managed to score just 28 runs in five innings against Australia and hasn't featured against New Zealand in the first four games.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Key details regarding squad selection

Apart from Rubel, the trio of Mosaddek Hossein, Taijul Islam, and Aminul Islam have been left out. These players were part of the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand. However, leg-spinner Aminul, who has played seven T20Is so far has been named as one of the standby players alongside Rubel. Mohammad Mithun, who was dropped after the Australia series wasn't considered.

Bangladesh will need to qualify for the Super 12 stage

Bangladesh are in Group B alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland. They will qualify for the Super 12 stage if they secure a top two finish in their group. Bangladesh will take on Scotland in their first fixture on October 17 - the opening day of the tournament.