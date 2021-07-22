Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I: Records broken

Bangladesh dismissed Zimbabwe for 152 in the first T20I

The Bangladesh cricket team overcame Zimbabwe in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the one-off Test followed by the ODIs (3-0), Bangladesh continued their strong form, being unscathed once again. They dismissed Zimbabwe for 152 in 19 overs before sealing the deal with an eight-wicket victory. Bangladesh openers laid the foundation for the win. Here's more.

How did the first T20I pan out?

Zimbabwe lost an early wicket before Wesley Madhevere (23) and Regis Chakabva (43) added 64 runs for the second wicket. From a position of comfort, Zimbabwe collapsed with the bat, getting dismissed for 152. Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets for 31 runs. In response, Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar posted fifties which helped the side get past the target.

Mustafizur impresses with the ball

Mustafizur (3/31) has raced to 61 T20I scalps at 20.81. He has surpassed the likes of Mohammad Amir (59), Jasprit Bumrah (59), and Mitchell Santner (60). Mustafizur now has 18 T20I wickets against Zimbabwe at 12.33. This is now his best bowling spell against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Mustafizur became the second Bangladeshi bowler with 60-plus T20I wickets.

Soumya Sarkar gets past 1,000 T20I runs

Soumya Sarkar struck a 45-ball 50. He has surpassed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. The southpaw became just the fifth batter to achieve this mark in T20Is for Bangladesh. He slammed his fourth T20I fifty and a second against Zimbabwe. Soumya also went past the 200-run mark against Zimbabwe in T20Is (222), becoming the first player from his nation to achieve this mark.

Naim shines with an unbeaten 66

Naim hit an unbeaten 66 from 51 deliveries. He smashed seven fours. Playing his 10th T20I, Naim has raced to 365 runs at 40.55. He registered his second T20I fifty. Naim and Sarkar's 102-run stand is Bangladesh's best tally for the first wicket against Zimbabwe.