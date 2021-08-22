BCCI invites applications for NCA coaches; Dravid re-applies

BCCI invites applications for NCA coaches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't renew the annual contracts of 11 coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). These include retired cricketers - Ramesh Powar, SS Das, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Subroto Banerjee, and Sujith Somsundar. Besides, the cricket board has invited applications for the post of batting, bowling, fielding coaches, and Head of Cricket Education. Here's more.

The last date to apply for all coaching positions

The BCCI has extended the deadline to apply for the position of 'Head of Cricket' at the NCA till August 31. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for all other coaching positions is September 10. The age limit for all these vacancies is 60.

NCA

NCA recently conducted a course for cricket coaches

The NCA recently conducted a course for various cricket coaches. Former India all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, former Indian opener and selector Devang Gandhi, as well as Abhishek Nayar, Ashok Dinda, Parveez Rasool, and Naman Ojha, were among the participants. This is a clear indication that the NCA is active again after a series of COVID-19-enforced lockdowns.

Dravid

Dravid re-applies for Head of Cricket role

So far, Rahul Dravid is the only one to have applied for the Head of Cricket role at the NCA. This means he won't be replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach of the senior national side after the T20 WC. Earlier, it was reported that Shastri will be parting ways soon. The BCCI is also keen on roping in a new coaching group.

Information

Dravid accompanied Team India in Sri Lanka

Dravid was the coach of the second-string Indian side on the SL tour. Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip also traveled with the side as bowling and fielding coaches respectively. It was then speculated that Dravid could be the next head coach of the senior side.

Coaches

Current coaches at the NCA

Here are the incumbent coaches at the NCA. Batting: Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Shiv Sundar Das Bowling: Ramesh Powar (spin) and Subroto Banerjee (pace) Head of Cricket Education: Sujith Somasundar Notably, Powar and Das are now the head coach and batting coach of India Women respectively. Meanwhile, Dravid remains the Director at the NCA.