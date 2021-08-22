IPL 2021: Glenn Phillips replaces Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 10:41 am

RR sign Glenn Phillips as replacement for Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals have signed New Zealand wicket-keeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for Jos Buttler for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The news came after Buttler pulled out of the remaining season, owing to the birth of his second child. Besides, RR will also miss the services of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Here are further details.

Phillips

Phillips will join the RR squad on September 19

Phillips is presently with the Barbados Royals for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which begins next week. He is scheduled to join the RR squad in the UAE on September 19. Phillips has represented New Zealand in 25 T20Is, having amassed 506 runs at 28.11. He has also had several stints at England's Vitality Blast as well as the Hundred.

Do you know?

Fastest T20I hundred for NZ

In November 2020, Phillips slammed the fastest T20I ton by a New Zealand batsman. He smashed a 46-ball century against West Indies in Mount Maunganui. Colin Munro was the previous record-holder for NZ, who did the same in 47 balls.

Players

Archer and Stokes will also miss the tournament

Buttler was among runs in the first half of IPL 2021 that took place in India. He racked up 254 runs at a strike rate of 153.01. Besides Buttler, the Royals will also miss the presence of key English players Archer and Stokes. An elbow fracture has ruled Archer out of the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Stokes is out at present due to mental-health reasons.

Information

Buttler smashed his maiden IPL century in first half

Buttler smashed a 64-ball 124 in Rajasthan's last game (vs SRH) before the tournament was postponed. This was his maiden century in the IPL. The English batter struck 11 fours and eight sixes. He finished with a strike rate of 193.75.

Campaign

RR to resume their season on September 21

The IPL 2021 season will resume on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the 30th match. Meanwhile, the Royals will resume their campaign on September 21, against Punjab Kings. The Sanju Samson-led side presently occupies the fifth spot on the points table with three wins and four defeats (NRR: -0.190).