Decoding the incredible run of Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 09:54 pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently qualified for the last four at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. He earned the spot by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 in the quarter-final. Tsitsipas will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final. Tsitsipas is vying to clinch his second Masters 1000 title after winning in Monte-Carlo, this year. Let us decode his numbers in the ongoing season.

Form

Tsitsipas is 48-13 in the season

Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 48-13 in the season. He won two titles en route to Cincinnati Open semi-finals (Lyon Open and Monte-Carlo). Tsitsipas then registered his best run at a Grand Slam, having finished as the French Open runner-up (lost to Novak Djokovic). The Greek star was also the finalist in Barcelona (lost to Rafael Nadal) and Acapulco (lost to Zverev).

Information

Most tour-level wins in 2021

Tsitsipas has the most tour-level wins in the 2021 season (48). The likes of Daniil Medvedev (40), Andrey Rublev (40), Casper Ruud (39), and Djokovic (38) follow him on the tally. Tsitsipas is also leading in terms of Masters 1000 wins (17) in 2021.

Monte-Carlo

First ATP Masters 1000 title

In April, Tsitsipas captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas, who appeared in his third final at this level, did not drop a set throughout the clay-court tournament. The Greek star trounced Aslan Karatsev, Cristian Garin, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Dan Evans, and Rublev in straight sets.

French Open

First Greek player to reach a major final

Tsitsipas reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros after defeating Zverev in a tense encounter. The former became the first Greek player to qualify for a major final. In the final against Djokovic, Tsitsipas sealed the first two sets. However, the world number one made a stunning comeback and won 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev

Cincinnati Open: Tsitsipas to face Zverev in semis

Tsitsipas will attempt to book a spot in the Cincinnati Open final when he faces Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Zverev on Sunday. The former has a 6-2 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Tsitsipas has won six out of the last seven encounters between the two. The two players recently met in the semi-finals of French Open, which Tsitsipas won.