Premier League champions Manchester City moved on from their opening weekend loss to earn a valuable 5-0 win against Norwich City at the Etihad. City were the dominant force and scored two goals each per half to get the job done. Notably, Jack Grealish, who sealed a record £100m transfer from Aston Villa, scored for the hosts. Here are further details.

City pump five goals past Norwich

A ruthless City went ahead in the sixth minute after the ball bounced in off Grant Hanley and Tim Krul. Grealish netted his maiden goal for City next with a clinical finish in which he didn't even need to shoot. Aymeric Laporte got the third for City from a corner before minutes later Raheem Sterling scored as well. Riyad Mahrez added the fifth goal.

First-time records for Manchester City

As per Opta, Grealish is the first English player to score on his home PL debut for Manchester City since Frank Lampard scored against Chelsea in September 2014. For the first time in Manchester City's 25 PL campaigns, their first goal of a season in the division has been an own goal.

Other crucial results of the day

Earlier, Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 at Anfield to go top of the table. Danny Ings continued his fine start for Aston Villa to help them beat Newcastle United 2-0. Crystal Palace and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw. The Bees are yet to concede in their first two matches. Meanwhile, Leeds United held Everton 2-2 at home.

Mahrez surpasses Wright-Phillips as City demolish Norwich

Mahrez netted his 28th Premier League goal for City, going past former star Shaun Wright-Phillips (27). As per Sky Sports, City have now scored 19 goals in their last four PL home games against Norwich. This was their second successive 5-0 win against the Canaries.