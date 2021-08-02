Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham's pre-season training

Harry Kane is wanting to depart Tottenham this summer

England captain Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham's pre-season training, adding more speculation regarding his transfer move away from the club. Kane, who has been vocal about his wish to depart Tottenham, was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday after the Euro 2020 campaign. However, he has chosen not to return. Here are the details.

Details

The transfer details surrounding Kane at Spurs

Earlier in May, Sky Sports had reported that Kane told the club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, who is desperate to win trophies, wants to join a top club. At the end of June, Manchester City had a £100m bid rejected for the England international. As per Sky Sports, Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham want to keep him.

Situation

What do Spurs feel about Kane?

Spurs want to keep hold of Kane. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had claimed earlier that despite understanding Kane's frustration, hinted that a deal would be difficult. Kane has three years left in his contract and Tottenham are in no mood to sell. However, with the player not turning up, the club could be forced to see him leave. They wouldn't want an unhappy player.

Information

Kane feels he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Kane's decision not to turn up for training. He also said Kane is assuming that he has had a gentleman's agreement with Tottenham since one year to leave the club this summer.

Analysis

City or Chelsea could be Kane's next destination

City are expected to see their £100m bid for Jack Grealish get accepted by Aston Villa. They are following Kane's situation and it remains to be seen whether they offer another significant bid. Meanwhile, Chelsea had an informal bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland. With Kane's situation spicing up, Chelsea could turn their attention towards him and test Spurs' resolve.

Performance

Kane's overall show for Spurs and his performance in 2020-21

In 336 games across competitions for Spurs, talisman Kane has netted a whopping 221 goals to date. In 244 Premier League matches (including Norwich), Kane has scored 166 goals, besides making 33 assists. Kane is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. He won the Golden Boot last season and the Playmaker award as well. In 2020-21, Kane amassed 33 goals in all competitions.