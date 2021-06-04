Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Chelsea have handed Thomas Tuchel a two-year contract extension

Champions League winners Chelsea have handed manager Thomas Tuchel a two-year contract extension. Tuchel, who had joined the Blues as their manager in January this year, ended Chelsea's season on a strong note. He helped them earn a top-four berth in the Premier League, besides guiding them to the FA Cup final. His side beat Manchester City to win the UCL. Here's more.

There is far more to come, says Tuchel

Former PSG boss Tuchel had signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss in January. After signing the extension, Tuchel said there is far more to come as they are looking forward to the next steps. "There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," said Tuchel.

Chelsea's overall performance under Tuchel

Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 30 games across competitions (W19, D6, L5). Chelsea scored 37 goals in these games and conceded a paltry 16. Tuchel has enjoyed a win percentage of 63.33 so far. Defensive solidity is what Chelsea have achieved under Tuchel. They have notched 20 clean sheets under Tuchel in all competitions.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League under Tuchel

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League standings, despite a defeat in the final gameweek against Aston Villa. The Blues claimed 67 points and were place above Leicester City (66). Prior to that, Chelsea lost against Leicester in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel slotted in seamlessly, says Chelsea director Marina

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia highlighted the impact of Tuchel. "When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," she said. She also said Chelsea could not be happier with the success achieved in the Champions League, making it a remarkable season.

