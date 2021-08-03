Statistical comparison between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Germany's Alexander Zverev scripted history by securing the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He trounced Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles final to achieve the historic feat. His long-time rival Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was also one of the medal hopefuls, fell to Ugo Humbert in the last 16. Here is the statistical comparison between Zverev and Tsitsipas.

Zverev

A look at the career of Zverev

Zverev has a win-loss record of 284-136. He is 58-24 at Grand Slams. The German has registered his most Slam match-wins at French Open (18-6). Zverev has a 16-6 record at the Australian Open (best result: semi-final). He hasn't crossed the fourth round at Wimbledon (11-6). Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final (13-6). This remains his only major final appearance.

Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has a career record of 175-88

Tsitsipas owns a career record of 175-88. The Greek star is 31-16 at Grand Slams. Earlier this year, he played Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final. The former lost despite putting up a valiant fight. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 15-5 at French Open. He has also won 10 Australian Open matches, as well as three each at Wimbledon and US Open.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Tsitsipas has a 6-2 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Tsitsipas has won six out of the last seven encounters between the two. The two players recently met in the semi-finals of French Open, which Tsitsipas won. Prior to that, Zverev defeated Tsitsipas to win the Mexico Open. His only other win against the Greek came in 2018 (Washington).

Feats

Notable feats of Tsitsipas

In 2019, Tsitsipas became the youngest ATP Finals champion (21) since Lleyton Hewitt (20) in 2001. The Greek star made his debut at that event. Earlier that year, Tsitsipas became the youngest semi-finalist (20) at a Grand Slam since Djokovic (at 2007 US Open). He remains the youngest to beat Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Djokovic (swept the Big 3 before turning 21).

Zverev

The achievements of Zverev

In 2017, Zverev achieved a career-high ranking of number three. He became the youngest top-three player since Djokovic (2007). A year later, Zverev became the youngest ATP Finals champion in a decade. Zverev achieved the feat by defeating Djokovic. He recently joined Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem as the third player to defeat Nadal on clay, Djokovic on hard, and Federer on grass.

Feat

Youngest semi-finalists at a Grand Slam since 2010

In 2021, Tsitsipas reached his maiden Grand Slam final after beating Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the French Open semis. The match featured the youngest semi-finalists at a Grand Slam since Andy Murray (22) defeated Marin Cilic (21) at the Australian Open in 2010. This also became the youngest Roland Garros semi-final since Nadal (22) defeated Djokovic (21) in 2008.