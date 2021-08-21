Statistical comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali (Tests)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 03:08 pm

Ravindra Jadeja vs Moeen Ali: Statistical comparison

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most prolific spin-bowling all-rounders in world cricket, at present. He is a prized possession for Team India due to his acrobatic fielding. Jadeja recently starred for India in the historic win against England at Lord's. Similarly, Moeen Ali has helped England win several encounters with his all-round exploits. Let us compare the Test numbers of him and Jadeja.

Jadeja

The Test career stats of Jadeja

Jadeja has been the mainstay all-rounder for India across formats. He also gets preference over the premier Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in overseas Tests, owing to his batting numbers. So far, Jadeja has taken 221 wickets from 54 Tests at an incredible average of 24.85. Jadeja has also scored 2,084 runs, a tally that includes 1 hundred and 16 fifties.

Moeen

Moeen Ali in Test cricket

Moeen is also a prominent all-rounder who excels more as a batsman. He recently made a comeback to the Test side after nearly two years. In a career spanning seven years, he has racked up 2,871 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 28.71. His tally includes 5 hundreds and 14 fifties. Meanwhile, Moeen has accounted for 192 wickets at 36.39.

Feats

Notable feats of Jadeja and Moeen

Jadeja became the fifth Indian, after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin, to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. He was the second-fastest Indian to take 200 Test wickets (44 matches) after Ashwin. Meanwhile, Mooen is one of the few players to register 250 runs and 25 wickets in a single series (vs SA, 2017).

Contribution

Jadeja has fared better in winning cause

India have won 35 Tests in the presence of Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder has scored 1,413 runs and taken 161 wickets in winning cause. He has a healthy difference of 16.84 between batting (38.18) and bowling (21.34) average. Besides, Mooen has scored 1,181 runs and picked up 110 wickets in 27 such Tests. The difference between his two averages is 8.79.

Do you know?

Seventh English spinner to take 100 Test wickets at home

In the last Test, Moeen became the seventh English spinner to take 100 wickets at home after Underwood (145), Laker (135), Warne (129), Swann (120), Lock (104), and Illingworth (102). However, Moeen has the best strike-rate among all.

Form

Jadeja's numbers since January 2019

Jadeja has been in the form of his life lately. Since January 2019, he has racked up 680 runs from 14 matches at an average of 48.57. He scored as many as 365 of these overseas (at 45.62). Jadeja registered seven 50+ scores in this period. He has picked up 31 wickets with a best match haul of 6/211.