New Zealand's Matt Henry completes 200 wickets in T20s: Stats

Henry bowled a costly opening over, conceding 11 runs. He came back to bowl the sixth over and dismissed Brian Bennett (21) with a short ball. Coming back in the back end of Zimbabwe's innings, Henry dismissed Tashinga Musekiwa with a short ball. In the final ball of the 20th over, Henry completed a three-fer by dismissing Munyonga. Another short ball did the trick.

Numbers

A look at Henry's stats in 20 overs cricket

Henry's 3/26 sees him race to 200 T20 wickets from 164 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 22.80 with his economy rate being 8.23. Henry owns four four-fers and one fifer. Notably, 33 of Henry's T20 wickets have come for New Zealand in T20Is from 23 matches at an impressive 21.18. He has registered his best figures in T20Is.