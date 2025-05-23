What's the story

England declared their first innings in the ongoing one-off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe, at a formidable score of 565/6 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The decision was taken after Harry Brook contributed to the team's overnight score of 498/3 with a quick-fire half-century.

His stunning performance was key to England adding 67 runs in just over eight overs on Day 2.

Here's more.