Harry Brook smashes his 11th half-century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England declared their first innings in the ongoing one-off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe, at a formidable score of 565/6 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
The decision was taken after Harry Brook contributed to the team's overnight score of 498/3 with a quick-fire half-century.
His stunning performance was key to England adding 67 runs in just over eight overs on Day 2.
Here's more.
Game changer
Brook's aggressive batting leads to declaration
The day started with clear skies and a brisk scoring rate as the primary goal.
Ollie Pope, resuming his innings on 169, could only add two runs before Tanaka Chivanga dismissed him.
However, despite the setback, Brook took charge and turned the game around with his aggressive batting style.
He scored a quick-fire half-century off just 48 balls, greatly boosting England's total and taking them to declare their innings.
Dominance
Brook's assault on Zimbabwean bowlers
Brook's aggressive batting was especially tough on Chivanga, who took the brunt of Brook's assault from the Radcliffe Road End.
He hit back-to-back fours through backward point and over mid-off.
The most potent bowler in Zimbabwe's lineup, Blessing Muzarabani, also faced Brook's wrath as he hit two sixes in a row to leg side.
Despite getting out while attempting a dab behind third man, Brook scored nine boundaries and added significantly to England's total before their declaration.
Bowling success
Muzarabani's efforts rewarded with Brook's wicket
Muzarabani, who had earlier dismissed Ben Stokes in his first competitive innings of the year, was rewarded with Brook's wicket.
He finished with 3/143 in England's innings.
Chivanga got the better of Pope but had a tough time against Brook and Jamie Smith, who was also given a life after being dropped by wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga diving to his right in front of first slip.
Numbers
7th fifty on home soil for Brook
Brook's 58 came from 50 balls. He slammed 3 sixes and six fours. He has raced to 2,339 runs at 58.47.
Brook smashed his 11th fifty. He also has 8 hundreds under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has surpassed 250 fours (252).
In 14 home matches (12 innings), Brook has raced to 819 runs at 39. He registered his 7th fifty on home soil (100s: 1).
Information
30th fifty in First-Class cricket
Playing his 87th match in First-Class cricket, Brook now owns 5,847 runs at 44-plus. He smashed his 30th fifty in FC cricket in addition to hitting 17 tons.