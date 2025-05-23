IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC: Decoding key player battles
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24.
While PBKS eye a top-two finish and their maiden IPL title, DC will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high.
Here we look at the key player battles that can be on display.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer
Though Kuldeep Yadav has not been among too many wickets, he has constantly kept the scoring rate in check.
The left-arm spinner has 13 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of under 7.
He will have to be wary of an in-form Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 64 runs from 42 balls against him in IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The tally, however, also includes two dismissals across seven innings.
Arshdeep Singh vs KL Rahul
Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul are bound to tackle each other as both players open the proceedings in their respective departments.
Across three IPL meetings, Rahul has been dismissed by Arshdeep twice. However, he is DC's leading run-getter in IPL 2025 with 504 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.
Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer owns the joint-second most powerplay wickets this season (8).
Mukesh Kumar vs Prabhsimran Singh
DC pacer Mukesh Kumar has managed just three powerplay wickets this season at an economy of 8.47.
He'll have to keep PBKS's in-form opener Prabhsimran Singh quiet who has been in sublime form this season.
The dasher, who owns three fifties in his last four outings, has recorded 280 runs in the first six overs this season at a strike rate of 166.66.