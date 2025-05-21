What's the story

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 3,500 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 63 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY attained the feat with his 4th run of the match. He has become only the second player to enter the 3,500-run club for MI.

Here are the stats.