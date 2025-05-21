Suryakumar Yadav becomes second player with this record for MI
What's the story
Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 3,500 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 63 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.
SKY attained the feat with his 4th run of the match. He has become only the second player to enter the 3,500-run club for MI.
Here are the stats.
Performance
SKY slams 73* from 43 balls versus DC
Suryakumar walked in when MI were 48/2. He hung in there as MI were reduced to 123/5 in the 17th over.
Naman Dhir joined Suryakumar and the two stamped their authority in the final overs, helping MI reach 180/5.
SKY's knock had 7 fours and 4 sixes. He ended up with a score of 73* from 43 balls (SR: 169.77).
Milestone
Suryakumar joins Rohit Sharma
As mentioned, Suryakumar is the second player with 3,500-plus runs for MI in IPL history (3,569).
He unlocked the achievement in his 109th match (107 innings) for the franchise. His tally includes two tons and 27 half-centuries.
SKY is only behind Rohit Sharma in terms of IPL runs for MI. The latter tops the tally with 5,763 runs.
Information
SKY in elite company
Only one other batter has scored more than 3,000 runs for MI in the IPL - Kieron Pollard (3,412). Among active MI players, Hardik Pandya trails SKY with 1,853 runs for the franchise.
Information
4,177 runs in the IPL for SKY
Overall, SKY has raced to 4,177 IPL runs from 163 matches at 34.80. In addition to 28 fifties, he has two tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has amassed 491 runs from 22 matches against DC at 30.68. He slammed his 4th fifty.
Journey
A look at his IPL journey
Suryakumar started his IPL journey in 2012, for MI. However, he played a solitary game.
While he missed the 2013 season, the next four editions saw him play for Kolkata Knight Riders.
SKY returned to MI in the IPL 2018 mega auction. And he never looked back.
He is one of only two players with multiple tons for MI in the IPL.