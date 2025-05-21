Suryakumar Yadav slams his 28th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav finished with a bang to help Mumbai Indians get to 180/5 in 20 overs versus the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Suryakumar walked in when MI were 48/2. He hung in there as MI were reduced to 123/5 in the 17th over.
Naman Dhir joined Suryakumar and the two stamped their authority in the final overs.
Knock
A SKY special helps MI get to 180
After 18 overs, Suryakumar was batting on 45 from 35 balls. He got to his fifty with a six in the first ball of the 19th over.
It was Dhir thereafter, who dominated that over bowled by Mukesh Kumar.
In the final over, Suryakumar hit Dushmantha Chameera for two sixes and two fours. He scored 21 runs in the over.
Progress
An unbeaten 57-run stand added alongside Dhir
Mumbai managed 48 runs alone in the last 2 overs. As per Cricbuzz, it's their 2nd-most tally in overs 19-20 in the IPL after 51/0 versus DC in the same venue last season.
SKY and Dhir added a ferocious unbeaten 57-run stand for the 6th wicket from just 21 balls.
Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 runs from 8 balls.
Information
SKY resurrects MI's innings
MI were 58/3 at one stage before Tilak Varma came in. Alongside SKY, Varma added 55 runs for the 4th wicket to resurrect MI's innings. Varma scored 27 runs from 27 balls in this fighting stand.
Stats
4th IPL fifty versus DC and 28th overall
SKY ended up with a score of 73* from 43 balls (SR: 169.77). He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes.
He has now raced to 4,177 IPL runs from 163 matches at 34.80. In addition to 28 fifties, he has two tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has amassed 491 runs from 22 matches against DC at 30.68. He slammed his 4th fifty.
Information
583 runs in the IPL 2025 season
In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, SKY has raced to 583 runs from 13 matches at 72.87. He hit his 4th fifty of the season and owns a strike rate of 170.46.
Record
SKY surpasses 3,500 IPL runs for MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has surpassed 3,500 IPL runs for MI. In 109 matches (107 innings), he has raced to a tally of 3,569 runs at 38.37. In addition to 27 fifties, he has smashed two hundreds.
SKY has struck at 151.31 for MI in the IPL.
Notably, he is the 2nd MI batter after Rohit Sharma to complete 3,500 IPL runs for MI.
Do you know?
SKY is closing in on 8,500 runs in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, SKY has notched 8,486 runs at 35.35 from 322 matches (298 innings). SKY hit his 58th fifty. He also owns 6 tons. Notably, he is closing in on 850 fours (848) and 400 sixes (372).