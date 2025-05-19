What's the story

The 62nd match of IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It will be a dead rubber as both CSK and RR have been eliminated from the playoff race. The two teams will be keen to finish on a high.

However, the impending clash will offer some exciting player match-ups. Here are a few of them.