IPL 2025, CSK vs RR: Key player match-ups
What's the story
The 62nd match of IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
It will be a dead rubber as both CSK and RR have been eliminated from the playoff race. The two teams will be keen to finish on a high.
However, the impending clash will offer some exciting player match-ups. Here are a few of them.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has fared well in the Powerplay in IPL 2025.
Hence, his battle with RR's in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one to watch out for.
The two players have met four times in T20s, and Khaleel has trapped the southpaw on two occasions, as per ESPNcricinfo.
However, Jaiswal has a strike-rate of 200.00 against Khaleel.
#2
Sanju Samson vs Noor Ahmad
Another key battle would be between RR skipper Sanju Samson and CSK's in-form spinner Noor Ahmad.
Samson recently returned to the RR setup after recovering from his injury. He scored a well-made 20 against Punjab Kings.
He is set to face Noor, who has taken the second-most wickets this season (20).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson has fallen to Noor twice in three T20 innings.
#3
Shivam Dube vs Wanindu Hasaranga
Star batter Shivam Dube has sporadically made an impact as CSK's Impact Player in IPL 2025.
Although CSK have hardly banked on his knocks this season, he remains a valuable asset.
The left-handed batter is set to take on RR's Wanindu Hasaranga, who has dismissed him once in three T20 innings.
However, Dube strikes at 215 against the Lankan spinner.