What's the story

Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.

The Royals have had a dismal season as they have managed just three wins from 12 games.

They hence are also out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, the Kings are having their best season in a decade, winning seven out of 11 matches.

Here we look at the match preview.