Australian players may skip IPL post-resumption amid India-Pakistan conflict: Details
What's the story
Several Australian cricketers are considering skipping the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League season, if it resumes this month, reported The Western Australian.
The decision comes in the wake of the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which resulted in the postponement of both IPL 2025 and Pakistan Super League.
Overseas players from these leagues have returned home even though messages about a potential resumption circulate.
Uncertainty prevails
Resumption hinges on ceasefire success
The fate of IPL 2025 largely depends on Saturday's India-Pakistan ceasefire, which is already under threat after explosions in Kashmir.
Even if IPL resumes with 12 league matches and finals remaining, it is unlikely that all Australian players will return, as per The Western Australian.
Multiple sources have revealed that many players are seriously concerned about returning to India after recent events.
Concerns arise
Players shaken by recent events
As per the newspaper, the Australian players were left unsettled by the recent events, with some questioning why a game in Dharamsala, India's north, happened on Thursday.
This match in Dharamsala, which is near the Pakistan border, was abandoned 10 overs in due to air-raid warnings in the area.
The entire tournament was suspended for a week thereafter.
Safe return
Australian players have returned home
Australian players had departed India, most of them taking multi-leg flights to head home this weekend.
Some Australian coaching staff are believed to have stayed back in India as officials decide the fate of the remaining season.
Adding to their worries is Pakistan's case, where players narrowly escaped air strikes on Friday and were flown out via an Islamabad air base, later targeted by a missile strike.
Contract implications
Uncertain future for IPL contracts
The implications of players not returning or the tournament not resuming, remain unclear.
As per the current schedule, the IPL 2025 final is slated for May 25. Meanwhile, Australia have their ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa planned from June 11.
Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinins, and Jake Fraser-McGurk are among the star Australian players featuring in IPL 2025.