Revisiting Virat Kohli's best Test knocks in England
Virat Kohli, one of India's most successful Test batters, is said to be contemplating retirement from the format.
Although he has struggled with form lately, Kohli's legacy in the format is unquestionable.
Meanwhile, the news of Kohli's retirement is floating ahead of India's five-Test series against England away from home.
As BCCI is in talks with him to play the series, let's revisit Kohli's top Test knocks in England.
#1
149 in Birmingham, 2018
Kohli's first Test century on English soil was a memorable one in Birmingham.
It was the opener of the 2018 series as India were reduced to 100/5 while responding to England's first innings total of 287/10.
The then-Indian skipper brilliantly operated with the tail-enders and scored a brilliant 149 off 225 balls, including 22 fours and a six.
No other batter could even touch the 30-run mark as India finished at 274/10. The visitors, however, eventually lost that contest.
#2
97 & 103 in Nottingham, 2018
Kohli starred in both innings of the 2018 Nottingham Test as India claimed a massive 203-run win.
His 152-ball 97 in the first innings frustrated the England bowlers as the visitors finished at 329/10 batting first.
Though he missed out on a ton on this occasion, he eventually touched the three-figure mark in India's second innings.
Kohli further scored a magnificent 103 off 197 balls, playing a pivotal role in helping India set a daunting target of 521 for England.
#3
50 at The Oval, 2021
Batting first in the 2021 Oval game, India lost wickets at regular intervals.
However, Kohli showcased remarkable character and scored a much-needed fifty.
He made exactly 50 runs off 96 balls as the visitors posted a somewhat respectable total (191/10).
Kohli further scored 44 runs in his second outing as India came back from behind to register a historic 157-run triumph.