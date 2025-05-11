What's the story

Virat Kohli, one of India's most successful Test batters, is said to be contemplating retirement from the format.

Although he has struggled with form lately, Kohli's legacy in the format is unquestionable.

Meanwhile, the news of Kohli's retirement is floating ahead of India's five-Test series against England away from home.

As BCCI is in talks with him to play the series, let's revisit Kohli's top Test knocks in England.