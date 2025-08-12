No coercive action against owners of old vehicles: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ordered that no coercive action be taken against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi . The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The court said, "Issue notice returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, no coercive steps to be taken against the owners of cars."

Pollution control Ban on end-of-life vehicles The order was passed on a plea by the Delhi government to review a 2018 Supreme Court order banning diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Delhi government had argued that the earlier directive was not based on scientific research or environmental impact assessments. It pointed out that stricter pollution control measures are now in place, including an expanded Pollution-Under-Control (PUC) certificate system and Bharat Stage-VI standards.

Pollution measures BS-VI engines less polluting The application also mentioned that Bharat Stage-VI engines are significantly less polluting, and their use was made mandatory in 2020, after the court's 2018 order. The plea argued that continuing with the earlier order would force roadworthy, non-polluting BS-VI vehicles off the roads without a scientific basis. It also highlighted advancements like cleaner fuels and electric vehicles to curb pollution.

Economic impact Practical hardships caused by the ban Furthermore, the Delhi government pointed out the practical hardships the 2018 ban has caused to many people in Delhi who own vehicles that comply with pollution norms. These vehicles usually run far fewer kilometers each year and contribute little to overall pollution. The application also highlighted how the ban has harmed the second-hand car market, a crucial option for low-income families wanting to own a four-wheeler.