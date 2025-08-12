Nykaa's Q1 FY26 profit surges nearly 80% to ₹24.5cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa , has reported a whopping 79.4% surge in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company's net profit stood at ₹24.47 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to ₹13.64 crore in Q1 FY25. This stellar performance was driven by strong growth in revenue from operations.

Financial growth Revenue from operations surges by 23% YoY Nykaa's revenue from operations also witnessed a significant rise, growing 23% year-on-year to ₹2,155 crore in Q1 FY26. The beauty segment was the biggest contributor to this growth, accounting for 92% of the total revenue at ₹1,975 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Nykaa's operating revenue increased by 5% from ₹2,061 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹2,155 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial overview Total income jumps to ₹2,164 crore Nykaa's total income for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2,164.27 crore, a 23.4% increase from ₹1,753.44 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses for the quarter were ₹2,120.56 crore, compared to ₹1,731.36 crore in Q1 FY25. This indicates that while Nykaa's revenues have increased significantly over the past year, its costs have also risen substantially during this period of growth and expansion across multiple business segments.

Profit analysis Profit before tax rises to ₹43.71 crore Nykaa's profit before tax for Q1 FY26 was ₹43.71 crore, compared to ₹22.08 crore in the same period last year. The company's segment-wise revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, was as follows: Beauty at ₹1,975.37 crore, Fashion at ₹170.83 crore and Others at ₹8.74 crore.