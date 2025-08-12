Nykaa to acquire remaining stake in wellness startup Nudge Business Aug 12, 2025

Nykaa is set to take over the remaining 40% of Nudge Wellness, making it the sole owner.

The Board gave this move a green light on August 12, 2025, with the deal valued at ₹14.26 lakh.

Once paperwork and approvals are wrapped up, Nudge will officially join the Nykaa family.