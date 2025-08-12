Next Article
Nykaa to acquire remaining stake in wellness startup Nudge
Nykaa is set to take over the remaining 40% of Nudge Wellness, making it the sole owner.
The Board gave this move a green light on August 12, 2025, with the deal valued at ₹14.26 lakh.
Once paperwork and approvals are wrapped up, Nudge will officially join the Nykaa family.
Nudge's financial growth and transaction timeline
This buyout is all about sharpening Nudge's focus and boosting Nykaa's presence in wellness.
The transaction—linked to Onesto Labs—follows an earlier agreement from 2022 and should close by September 30, 2025.
Nudge has been growing financially too, clocking ₹34.79 lakh turnover in FY25.