UPI in India: How payments to merchants have changed
UPI just set a new all-time high in July 2025, clocking 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.08 lakh crore—up from June's numbers.
With nearly two-thirds of these payments happening between people and merchants, it's clear UPI is now the go-to for everything from shopping to splitting bills.
Everyday expenses dominate UPI transactions
Most UPI action comes from everyday stuff—think grocery runs, supermarket hauls, grabbing fast food, paying for mobile plans, or even buying digital games.
Groceries alone saw over 3 billion transactions worth almost ₹65,000 crore last month.
Debt repayments, fuel stations, utility bills
While there are fewer big-money transfers overall, they really add up—debt repayments led the pack at nearly ₹94,000 crore.
Fuel stations and utility bills (like electricity and gas) also saw huge volumes.
Right now, about 85% of India's digital payments by volume run through UPI—pretty wild how much it's woven into daily life.