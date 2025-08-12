UPI in India: How payments to merchants have changed

Most UPI action comes from everyday stuff—think grocery runs, supermarket hauls, grabbing fast food, paying for mobile plans, or even buying digital games. Groceries alone saw over 3 billion transactions worth almost ₹65,000 crore last month.

Debt repayments, fuel stations, utility bills

While there are fewer big-money transfers overall, they really add up—debt repayments led the pack at nearly ₹94,000 crore.

Fuel stations and utility bills (like electricity and gas) also saw huge volumes.

Right now, about 85% of India's digital payments by volume run through UPI—pretty wild how much it's woven into daily life.