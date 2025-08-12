AI won't replace you, but someone using it might: Huang

Huang cautioned that if new ideas don't keep up with how fast AI boosts productivity, jobs could be lost. "If the world runs out of ideas, then productivity gains translate to job loss," he said. His advice? Learn to use AI tools so you stay ahead and relevant.

NVIDIA's commitment to ethical AI development and deployment

Huang shared that NVIDIA is working closely with researchers and regulators to make sure AI is ethical and transparent.

He compared building safe AI to designing airplanes—lots of testing and teamwork are needed to avoid mistakes or bias.

Huang sees a future where AI helps people do their jobs better, creates new roles, and grows the global economy—but only if we all adapt responsibly.