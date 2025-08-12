Next Article
Sensex slips 368 points, Nifty settles below 24,500 mark
On Tuesday, Indian stock markets closed in the red, echoing a wider dip across Asia.
The Sensex dropped 368 points to finish at 80,235, and Nifty lost nearly 98 points to end just under the key 24,500 mark.
Investors seemed a bit on edge ahead of both India's inflation numbers and a big US inflation report coming up soon.
Most Nifty 500 stocks end lower
It was a mixed bag across sectors: Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki managed some gains, but Bajaj Finance and Trent dragged the indices down.
While media and pharma stocks held up okay, financial services and private banks struggled.
Overall market mood was pretty subdued—most Nifty 500 stocks ended lower, with midcaps dipping slightly and smallcaps staying flat—showing that caution ruled the day for most investors.