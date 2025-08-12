Sensex slips 368 points, Nifty settles below 24,500 mark

Most Nifty 500 stocks end lower

It was a mixed bag across sectors: Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki managed some gains, but Bajaj Finance and Trent dragged the indices down.

While media and pharma stocks held up okay, financial services and private banks struggled.

Overall market mood was pretty subdued—most Nifty 500 stocks ended lower, with midcaps dipping slightly and smallcaps staying flat—showing that caution ruled the day for most investors.