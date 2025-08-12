Cooling food prices helped inflation drop

India's retail inflation drops to 8-year low at 1.55%

By Mudit Dube 04:33 pm Aug 12, 2025

India's retail inflation has dropped to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, official data released on Tuesday showed. The figure is a sharp decline from June's 2.1% and marks the first time since June 2017 that retail inflation has fallen below the 2% mark. The decline is largely attributed to cooling food prices, which have helped extend a six-month streak of sub-4% inflation with an average below 3% since April.