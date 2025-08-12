LOADING...
India's retail inflation drops to 8-year low at 1.55%
Cooling food prices helped inflation drop

By Mudit Dube
Aug 12, 2025
04:33 pm
What's the story

India's retail inflation has dropped to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, official data released on Tuesday showed. The figure is a sharp decline from June's 2.1% and marks the first time since June 2017 that retail inflation has fallen below the 2% mark. The decline is largely attributed to cooling food prices, which have helped extend a six-month streak of sub-4% inflation with an average below 3% since April.

Food prices

Food inflation remained in negative zone

Food inflation has remained in the negative zone for the second consecutive month, with a deeper deflation of 1.8% as compared to June's -1.1%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently revised its full-year inflation forecast from 3.7% to 3.1%. It now expects an average inflation rate of 2.1% in Q2, rising to 3.1% in Q3 and peaking at 4.4% by Q4-end.

Policy outlook

MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.50%

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5% and retained a 'Neutral' stance. This comes after three consecutive rate cuts since February, totaling 100 basis points. The MPC also noted that risks to the inflation outlook are "evenly balanced." Core inflation has remained stable around the 4% mark, as anticipated by economists.