SEBI rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea in Yes Bank case

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , has rejected a settlement plea by industrialist Anil Ambani . The case pertains to investments made in lender Yes Bank by Reliance Mutual Fund, which was influenced by Ambani. The rejection could expose him to a penalty of at least $208 million, documents reviewed by Reuters show.

Investment details What is the case about? The case involves an investment of $245.3 million by Ambani's Reliance Mutual Fund in Yes Bank's additional tier-1 bonds between 2016 and 2019. These bonds were written off after the bank was declared insolvent in 2020. Notably, Reliance Mutual Fund was sold to Nippon Life Insurance in 2019, before these charges were leveled against it.

Investigation findings Investment made in lieu of loans given by Yes Bank SEBI's investigation found that the investment was made in lieu of loans given by Yes Bank to other companies owned by Ambani. The regulator said on July 7 that the fund's actions resulted in an investor wealth loss of ₹18.28 billion and had a "market-wide impact." This comes amid renewed scrutiny over Ambani's dealings with Yes Bank after its insolvency and subsequent rescue by lenders.

Regulatory action SEBI to issue directions asking Ambani to compensate investors SEBI has informed Ambani and his son Jai Anmol that it will issue directions asking them to compensate investors. Further action could include monetary penalties. The regulator found that Ambani influenced investment decisions at Reliance Mutual Fund through Sundeep Sikka, the fund house's CEO and chief investment officer. This was revealed in an investigation by SEBI which also cited meetings between Ambani and fund house executives during the disputed investments.