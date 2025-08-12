SEBI rejects Anil Ambani's settlement proposal in Yes Bank case

SEBI wants Ambani to pay back investors

SEBI found that these investments were tied to loans from Yes Bank to Ambani's companies, leading to big investor losses.

Now, SEBI wants both Ambani and his son Jai Anmol to pay back affected investors—and more penalties could follow.

Previous attempts by Ambani and ex-Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor to settle didn't work out either.

The investigation is still ongoing and has even been passed on to the Enforcement Directorate for a deeper look.