Nothing to make headphones, earbuds in India: Here's why

Nothing's India push

By building audio products like Headphone (1) and TWS earbuds in India, Nothing hopes to cut costs and speed up deliveries for Indian buyers.

They'll also tap into government incentives through the PLI 2.0 scheme.

Plus, as a hedge against potential disruption to international tech supply chains, making more stuff in India could help boost exports—and Nothing's even shifting its CMF sub-brand marketing team here.

All signs point to India being a major hub for Nothing's future plans.