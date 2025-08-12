Nothing to make headphones, earbuds in India: Here's why
Nothing, the tech brand led by Carl Pei, is stepping up its India game—now planning to make headphones and earbuds locally.
After finding success with smartphone production here, Pei shared, "We've been making phones in India, and now we're looking at bringing our audio product manufacturing here too."
The move highlights how important India has become for Nothing's big-picture growth.
Nothing's India push
By building audio products like Headphone (1) and TWS earbuds in India, Nothing hopes to cut costs and speed up deliveries for Indian buyers.
They'll also tap into government incentives through the PLI 2.0 scheme.
Plus, as a hedge against potential disruption to international tech supply chains, making more stuff in India could help boost exports—and Nothing's even shifting its CMF sub-brand marketing team here.
All signs point to India being a major hub for Nothing's future plans.