What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during Match 41 of IPL 2025.

The game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is scheduled for April 23 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

This tragic incident claimed the lives of 26 people, including two foreign nationals, and has deeply affected the nation.

Here are further details.