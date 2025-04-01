Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retain A+ BCCI contracts: Report
What's the story
According to an ANI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will retain veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in A+ category of the 2025-26 central contracts.
Despite their recent retirement from T20I cricket, both players will reportedly retain their contract status. They are likely to earn ₹7 crore under this deal.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is also primed for a return after being omitted for missing domestic matches last season.
Contract retention
BCCI's decision to retain Kohli, Rohit amid T20I retirement
The decision to keep Kohli and Rohit in their A+ contract category comes despite the duo's recent retirement from T20I cricket.
The two helped India win the coveted T20 World Cup title last year in Barbados.
"Rohit and Virat will continue their A+ grade central contract (₹7 crore) even after retiring from T20I format. They are big players and will be accorded the respect they deserve," said a source from BCCI.
Rohit
Rohit's recent performance amid contract retention
Despite holding on to his A+ contract, Rohit Sharma's recent outings have come under the scanner.
Although the Indian captain fired in the 2025 Champions Trophy, his Test spot is shrouded in mystery.
Rohit averaged 13.30 in 2024, the second-lowest as captain in a home Test season (minimum eight innings).
Under him, India were routed 3-0 by New Zealand at home. He also became only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year.
Kohli
Kohli bounces back after poor Test run
Virat Kohli was also came under the scanner for his performance, scoring only 190 runs across 10 innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
His numbers from last year weren't great either, averaging only 21.83 in 23 matches. He scored a century and two fifties.
However, Kohli bounced back in the Champions Trophy, finishing with 218 runs at an average of 54.50.
Success
Iyer returns with a bang
On the other hand, Iyer has been in stellar form in India's domestic circuit. He was excluded from the BCCI's central contracts for not turning up in domestic cricket.
Iyer recently proved his mettle in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He also played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy-winning run earlier this year, finishing as the top run-scorer for India with 243 runs from five matches.