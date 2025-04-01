What's the story

According to an ANI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will retain veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in A+ category of the 2025-26 central contracts.

Despite their recent retirement from T20I cricket, both players will reportedly retain their contract status. They are likely to earn ₹7 crore under this deal.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is also primed for a return after being omitted for missing domestic matches last season.