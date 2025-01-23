What's the story

Rishabh Pant's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy turned out to be a damp squib on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper-batter managed to score just one run off 10 balls for Delhi in their match against Saurashtra at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot.

This was Pant's first appearance in the tournament since December 2017, when he had scored 53 runs against Vidarbha.