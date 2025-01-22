What's the story

The five-match T20I series between India and England will kick off at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since their T20 World Cup semifinal last year, which India won by a whopping 68 runs.

Moreover, the Men in Blue have been on a roll in recent bilateral T20I series against England.

Here we look at the pitch and weather report for the series opener.