Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recently revised 10-point policy for centrally-contracted players.

The policy was discussed after India's defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, during a review meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

The guidelines include mandatory participation in domestic tournaments for selection, family travel rules, baggage allowance limits, and restrictions on personal staff, among others.