Harbhajan Singh questions BCCI's revised guidelines for centrally-contracted players
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recently revised 10-point policy for centrally-contracted players.
The policy was discussed after India's defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, during a review meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.
The guidelines include mandatory participation in domestic tournaments for selection, family travel rules, baggage allowance limits, and restrictions on personal staff, among others.
Policy enforcement
BCCI's strict enforcement and potential penalties
The BCCI has stressed on the significance of these guidelines, adding any player who doesn't comply may be subjected to disciplinary action.
This could include sanctions from playing in board-organized tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL), and cuts in annual contract and match fees.
Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan said he was surprised with these changes, adding many of these rules were already in place during his time as a centrally-contracted cricketer.
Rule changes
Harbhajan's stance on BCCI's revised guidelines
Notably, Harbhajan highlighted that at least nine out of the 10 points in the new policy, including family visit duration, hotel accommodations, and practice timings, were already included in the rules during his playing days.
He asked who changed these rules and when.
"My question is if these rules were in place during my time, who all have altered it and when? That should be probed," Harbhajan said.
Performance concerns
Harbhajan criticizes focus on off-field issues
Harbhajan slammed the attention given to off-field issues, saying they weren't the reason behind India's dismal performance.
He said, "We didn't lose 1-3 because wives and partners were there for two months. We didn't lose because someone traveled separately."
He went on to add India lost due to poor cricket at times and players being horribly out of form.
Discipline recall
Harbhajan recalls discipline of former players
Harbhajan also recalled the discipline of former players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble.
He said they never left for their respective cities just because a match ended early and the next game was a week away.
"They all stayed and traveled to next destination," he said.
The only significant change he noticed in the new rulebook was an increase in suitcase allowance to 150kg.