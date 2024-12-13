Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai Indians, a prominent team in the Indian Premier League, has revamped its coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Hopkinson, a veteran in the fielding dynamics, comes with a rich experience

Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians appoint new fielding coach

By Rajdeep Saha 06:27 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story The Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Hopkinson, a veteran in the fielding dynamics, comes with a rich experience from his successful tenure with the England men's cricket team. He was instrumental in England's triumphs in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Here's more.

Hopkinson replaces Pamment in MI's coaching staff

Hopkinson replaces James Pamment, who was Mumbai Indians's fielding coach for seven years. Pamment was instrumental in MI's back-to-back IPL titles in 2019 and 2020. The franchise thanked Pamment and wrote: "We would like to thank James Pamment for his invaluable contributions over the years. You will always be welcomed with the same love at Wankhede, Commander!"

MI's coaching staff overhaul for IPL 2025

The appointment of Hopkinson comes as part of a wider coaching staff overhaul at Mumbai Indians. Mahela Jayawardene returned as head coach following Mark Boucher's departure. Paras Mhambrey was appointed as bowling coach, who will work alongside Lasith Malinga. Keiron Pollard continues as the batting coach.

MI squad for IPL 2025

MI IPL 2025 squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.

