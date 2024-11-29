Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook's cricket prowess shone in his recent Test matches against New Zealand, with an impressive average of 115.25.

He scored a century in just 123 balls, contributing to a solid partnership with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes.

Harry Brook stole the show for England with a superb unbeaten 132

Harry Brook: Decoding his phenomenal Test stats against New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 01:43 pm Nov 29, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Harry Brook stole the show for England with a superb unbeaten 132 on Day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Brook's exploits helped England finish the day on 319/5. This is after the Kiwis perished for 348 in the first innings. Brook has enjoyed batting versus New Zealand and this was another terrific performance. We decode his stats.

Brook's terrific knock and partnerships floor NZ

Brook, who rescued England, brought up his century in only 123 balls. He arrived when England were 45/3 at one stage. England were 71/4 thereafter before a solid 171-run partnership with Ollie Pope helped the Three Lions to a position of comfort. After Pope's dismissal, Ben Stokes joined Brook and the two added an unbeaten 97 runs. Brook's 132* has 10 fours (6s: 2).

Brook averages 115.25 against the Kiwis

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook's unbeaten 132 takes him to a tally of 461 runs from three matches (5 innings) at 115.25. This was his 2nd Test ton against New Zealand. He also owns two fifties. Brook's strike rate is 100 against NZ. Brook's scores versus NZ: 89 & 54 - Mount Maunganui, 2023; 186 & 0 - Wellington 2023; 132* - Christchurch, 2024.

2,000 runs for Brook in Test cricket

Brook has surpassed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He owns 2,063 runs at the moment from 22 matches at 60.67. In addition to 7 hundreds, he has slammed nine fifties from 36 innings. His strike rate is a solid 87-plus.