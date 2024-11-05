Summarize Simplifying... In short Kaif criticized the Indian cricket team's performance against New Zealand's Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, despite Patel's 11-wicket haul in the third Test.

He dismissed Phillips as a part-timer with poor bowling skills.

However, Kaif praised Mitchell Santner's classic Test match performance in Pune, where he claimed 13 wickets before an injury sidelined him.

Patel was New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in recent series against India (Image source: X/@ICC)

India have bowlers like Ajaz Patel in every club: Kaif

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has written off the skills of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, despite the latter's phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Test series against India. Patel was New Zealand's highest wicket-taker, picking up 15 wickets in three matches. However, Kaif is still not impressed with Patel's bowling skills and has taken to social media to voice his opinion.

Performance critique

Kaif criticizes Indian team's performance against Patel

Kaif has slammed the Indian team for their performance against Patel, especially in the third Test where Patel took 11 wickets. He said, "Ajaz Patel didn't bowl well. If you see his pitch map, he delivered two full-toss, two short balls and two length deliveries but still managed to take wickets." This shows Kaif's opinion that it was more India's fault than Patel's skill.

Spinner assessment

Kaif's remarks on New Zealand's part-time spinner

Kaif also took a dig at New Zealand's part-time spinner Glenn Phillips, who picked four wickets in the Mumbai Test. He said, "Glenn Phillips is a part-timer and he doesn't know how to bowl good deliveries. We lost to part-timers and not to quality spinners." These comments further highlight Kaif's disappointment over India's performance against New Zealand's bowling attack.

Praise

Kaif praises Santner's bowling in Pune Test

Despite his criticism of Patel and Phillips, Kaif had words of praise for Mitchell Santner. He said, "Santner did bowl well. The bowling he produced in Pune was a classic Test match performance." Santner claimed 13 wickets in the Pune Test before being ruled out of the final match due to an injury. This shows while Kaif was critical of some players, he acknowledged contributions made by others.