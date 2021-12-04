Sports India vs NZ: Ajaz Patel enters record books; Siraj shines

India vs NZ: Ajaz Patel enters record books; Siraj shines

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 02:40 pm

Mohammed Siraj gave India three quick breakthroughs in the second session

Bowlers dominated the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing Wankhede Test between India and New Zealand. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history by taking all 10 wickets. He became the third-ever player in Test history to do so. Thereafter, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the New Zealand top order. Here is the Session 2 report.

Session How did the session pan out?

India resumed the second session on 285/6. Opener Mayank Agarwal reached his 150 for the third time in Test cricket. However, Ajaz removed him right after lunch. Axar Patel also completed his maiden Test half-century India were eventually bundled out for 325, with Ajaz taking all 10 wickets. After the break, Siraj gave India three quick breakthroughs. NZ finished on 38/6 at tea.

History Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets

Ajaz has become only the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in Test history to have taken all 10 wickets in an innings. England's Jim Laker was the first bowler to do so. The former off-spinner recorded figures of 10/53 against Australia in 1956. The legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble achieved this feat in 1999 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, against Pakistan (10/74).

Information Best innings figures by a NZ bowler in Test cricket

Ajaz now has the best innings bowling figures by a New Zealand bowler in Test cricket. The former stood out with phenomenal figures of 10/119. Ajaz broke the record of Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 9/52 against Australia in 1985.

NZ Siraj and Axar struck in quick succession

Siraj made early inroads in the NZ batting line-up. He removed Will Young (4), Tom Latham (10), and Ross Taylor (1) in a space of seven deliveries. Siraj was also on a hat-trick after dismissing Latham. In the ninth over, spinner Axar Patel got rid of Daryl Mitchell (8). Meanwhile, R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav struck in their first overs.