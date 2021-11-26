First Test, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Key takeaways from Day 1

Mushfiqiur Rahim and Liton Das struck a sensational 200-plus stand for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test match against Pakistan in Chattogram. Bangladesh were reduced to 49/4 before Mushfiqur and Liton struck respective centuries to stun Pakistan. The pitch eased out as the day progressed as both these players made merry in helping Bangladesh reach a comfortable position.

A dream start for Pakistan

Pakistan got a dream start with Shaheen Afridi's killer short ball dismissing Saif Hassan. Shadman Islam hit a few boundaries before being trapped LBW by Hasan Ali. Mominul Haque was next to go for just six as Sajid Khan got his man. Moments later, Faheem Ashraf got the fourth wicket in the 17th over to rock the Bangladeshis (49/4).

A superb 204-run stand

At 49/4, Bangladesh had their backs on the wall after electing to bat first. However, Mushfiqur and Liton batted sensibly to grow as the game progressed. These two weathered the early storm and once set, they went after the loose balls. They took on the attack and build a marathon partnership to deflate the Pakistan bowlers.

Maiden century for Liton as Mushfiqur excels

Liton struck an unbeaten 113 against Pakistan, hitting 11 fours and a six. He consumed 225 deliveries. This was Liton's maiden Test hundred as he surpassed the 1,300-run mark (1,342). Meanwhile, Mushfiqur racked up a brilliant 82* from 190 balls. Mushfiqur slammed 10 fours. He has raced to 4,778 runs in Tests and needs 11 more to become Bangladesh's top scorer.

A record partnership for Mushfiqur and Liton

This unbeaten partnership of 204 is now the best fifth-wicket stand for Bangladesh versus Pakistan in Test cricket. This is also Bangladesh's second-highest stand for any wicket in Tests versus Pakistan.