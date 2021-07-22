Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 02:59 pm

Australia will be playing five T20Is against Bangladesh

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the men's team will be playing five T20I matches against Bangladesh next month. All the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. As per a release by the CA, the series will be held from August 3-9. Australia are currently involved in the ODI series against West Indies. Here are further details.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley thanks the BCB

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). "We would like to thank our friends at the Bangladesh Cricket Board for developing a detailed bio-security plan to keep players, staff, and match officials safe." "Both boards have worked extremely hard to do all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the tour," he added.

BCB CEO Chowdhury says everything is in place

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the BCB and CA have worked tirelessly together for confirming the itinerary. He also said hosting the series was a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic as ensuring health safety and security is a priority. He confirmed that a biosecurity plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour.

Schedule for the Bangladesh-Australia T20I series

First T20I: August 3, start time TBC Second T20I: August 4, start time TBC Third T20I: August 6, start time TBC Fourth T20I: August 7, start time TBC Fifth T20I: August 9, start time TBC

A look at the squad of Australia

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Traveling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Australia lost the T20I series against West Indies

Last month, Cricket Australia announced an 18-member squad for the white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Several high-profile players were ruled out for the Aussies. Australia lost the five-match T20I series against West Indies by a 4-1 margin. However, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh tasted success in the ODIs against Zimbabwe.