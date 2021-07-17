West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken

Jul 17, 2021

Evin Lewis smashed a 34-ball 79 for West Indies in the fifth T20I

The West Indies cricket team beat Australia in the fifth and final T20I to seal the series 4-1. It was another top performance by the Windies outfit, who claimed a 16-run win. Evin Lewis' 79 helped WI post 199/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Aussies managed 183/9 to lose the match. Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took three wickets each.

How did the match pan out?

West Indies formed mini partnerships to keep the scorecard ticking. However, they lost too many wickets in the end as Australia fought back. Lewis was the standout performer for the hosts. In reply, several Aussie batters got starts but nobody went on to convert the same. Sheldon Cottrell (3/28) was the chief architect with the ball.

Lewis

Lewis smashes his ninth fifty in T20Is

Lewis smashed his ninth fifty in T20Is and a first against the Aussies. He smashed four fours and nine sixes in his 34-ball show, He has raced to 1,277 runs in T20Is at an average of 31.92. He has also gone past 100 T20I sixes (101). He is only the second WI batter to achieve this mark after Chris Gayle (119).