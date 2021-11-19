Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first T20I: Records broken

Hasan Ali was impressive for Pakistan

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday. Batting first, Bangladesh managed a paltry 127/7 in Dhaka. The Pakistani bowlers led by Hasan Ali were impressive. In response, Pakistan were reduced to 96/6 but Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz helped them win with four balls to spare. Here are the records that were broken.

BAN vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were off to a poor start (15/3) and they failed to get a move on. Pakistan kept the pressure on as Hasan Ali (3/22) stood tall. Mohammad Wasim Jr contributed with two wickets. Afif Hossain (36) and Mahedi Hasan (30*) batted well. In response, Pakistan lost three quick wickets (23/3). They too struggled with the bat but chased down Bangladesh's total.

Duo

Hasan and Shadab impress for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali claimed figures worth 3/22 from his four overs. The right-arm pacer has now raced to 60 T20I wickets at 22.65. He has become the sixth Pakistani bowler to claim 60-plus scalps in T20Is. Meanwhile, Hasan surpassed Mohammad Amir's tally for Pakistan (59). Shadab Khan (1/20) was terrific and bowled a maiden over as well. He has raced to 68 scalps.

Do you know?

Mustafizur equals the tally of Gul and Ajmal

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed 1/26 from his four overs. Fizz has raced to 85 T20I scalps at 19.60. He is now the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker in T20Is, matching the tally of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal.

Information

Bangladesh suffer their sixth straight T20I defeat

Pakistan have now extended their head-to-head tally over Bangladesh in T20Is. This was their 11th win versus Bangladesh out of 13 matches. Bangladesh have now suffered six successive defeats in T20Is. They had lost all of their Super 12 matches in the T20 WC 2021.