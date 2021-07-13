Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

After winning the one-off Test, the Bangladesh cricket team sets its focus on the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting this Friday. The series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. With crucial points at stake, one expects a hard-fought series between the two sides. Ahead of the series, we present the key records that can be scripted.

Tamim can get past 100 ODI sixes

Skipper Tamim Iqbal has racked up 7,534 runs at an average of 36.75, hitting 51 fifties and 13 centuries for Bangladesh. Notably, Tamim, who has registered 95 ODI sixes, needs five more to register a tally of 100. He will become the first batter to notch this feat for the Tigers. He can get past 500 runs against Zimbabwe (463).

Mushfiqur and Shakib can slam these feats with the bat

Mushfiqur Rahim has amassed 1,360 runs at 40.00 against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. The senior batter needs 140 more to rack up 1,500 runs against Zimbabwe. He will become the second Bangladesh batter to achieve this mark, alongside Shakib Al Hasan (1,404). Shakib (6,455) can get past 6,500 ODI runs. He will become the third Bangladesh batter to register this feat.

Brendan Taylor can achieve these milestones

Zimbabwe senior batter Brendan Taylor has scored 6,530 runs at 35.68. Taylor, who played well in the one-off Test, can become the highest ODI scorer for Zimbabwe. He can surpass the likes of Andy Flower (6,786) and Grant Flower (6,571). Taylor, who has 1,410 runs against Bangladesh in ODIs, can get to a milestone of 1,500.

Shakib can get past Donald and Kallis

Shakib has claimed 269 wickets in ODIs at 29.87. The left-arm spinner can steer clear of James Anderson, besides going past Allan Donald (272) and Jacques Kallis (273) in terms of ODI wickets.