Reliving the best moments of ABD's career: His unbreakable records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 02:28 pm

AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of cricket

Former South African legend AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The 360-degree batter informed about his retirement through a post on Twitter on Friday. ABD had retired from international cricket in May 2018. However, he continued to feature in T20 leagues. ABD boasts of several top-notch records. Here we decode the unbreakable records he holds.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

AB de Villiers has definitely been one of the most influential players of his generation. His aggression, placement, and the ability to go berserk and dominate against all sets of bowlers, made ABD a special player. Few players in the game have dominated all three formats alike and the manner in which ABD stood up and scripted records stand out.

Career stats

Presenting ABD's stats in international cricket

In an international career spanning nearly 14 years, ABD aggregated 8,765 runs from 114 Tests at an average of 50.66. The tally includes 22 centuries with the best score of 278*. ABD racked up another 9,577 runs in ODI cricket at a prolific average of 53.50, including 25 hundreds and 53 fifties. He also featured in 78 T20Is, racking up 1,672 runs.

Do you know?

ABD holds the record for fastest 50, 100 and 150

ABD holds a unique record in ODI cricket. He has clocked the fastest 50 (16 balls), 100 (31) and 150 (64) in 50-over cricket. ABD achieved these records in the same calendar year which is also a record.

ODIs

Decoding ABD's fastest 50, 100 and 150

De Villiers brought up his 100 from just 31 balls in a knock of 149 against WI. He overcame Corey Anderson's 36-ball effort in 2014. In the same match, he also registered the fastest fifty (16 balls), breaking the record held by Sanath Jayasuriya (17 balls versus Pakistan in 2016. ABD also smashed the fastest 150 (64 balls) against WI later that year.

Strike rate

The phenomenal strike rate factor

ABD holds the record for the highest strike rate in an innings by a centurion in ODIs. ABD had smashed 149 against West Indies in January 2015. His achieved the tally from just 44 balls, clocking a phenomenal strike rate of 338.63. ABD also notched the highest strike rate in a 150+ knock in ODIs. He clocked a strike-rate of 245.45 (162* vs WI).

Do you know?

A special ODI record held by ABD

ABD has a unique record of amassing more than 2,000 runs at an average of 50-plus, besides carrying a strike rate of 100-plus in ODIs. He averaged 53.50 and had at a strike rate of 101.09 in ODI cricket.

Information

ABD holds this record alongside Kohli

ABD and Kohli are the only batters to average over 50 in both Test and ODI cricket (minimum 2,000 runs). AB de Villiers averaged 50.66 in Tests and 53.50 in ODIs. Meanwhile, Kohli averages 51.08 in Tests and 59.07 in ODI cricket.

IPL

Notable feats achieved by ABD in the IPL

In 184 IPL matches, ABD went on to score 5,162 runs at 39.70. He hit three tons and 40 fifties with the best score of 133*. ABD is one of the six batters with 5,000-plus IPL runs. He is also one of the two players to smash 250-plus sixes in the competition (251) alongside Chris Gayle (357).

IPL

Unbreakable partnership records held by ABD in IPL

ABD was one of the heroes in IPL history, setting a new benchmark while representing RCB. De Villiers holds the records for the highest and second-highest partnership records in the competition. He stitched a 229-run stand alongside Virat Kohli in IPL 2016 versus Gujarat Lions. Earlier in IPL 2015, he held the record alongside Kohli with an unbeaten 215-run stand against Mumbai Indians.