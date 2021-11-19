Indian Super League 2021-22: All that you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 01:04 pm

The ISL 2021-22 season starts tonight

The Indian Super League 2021-22 season is set to start tonight with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters in the opener. Like last season, the ISL will be held behind closed doors without any presence of fans. Ahead of the new season, six of the 11 clubs changed their managers. Most squads have also hit the refresh button. We present the key details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The ISL has gone on to gain marquee status since its inception in 2014. Over the years, new teams have come in and the level has certainly gone higher. With a new significant rule this season in terms of fielding Indian players, it could act as a huge boost. Also, the new coaches will be put to test in terms of stamping their authority.

Details

ISL 2021-22 will be held in Goa

The ISL 2021-22 will be played in Goa just like the previous season. The matches will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama. The fixtures of the first 55 matches have been announced by the organizers. The rest of the schedule will be revealed in due time.

Information

A look at the 11 teams participating

11 teams are participating this season and they are ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal.

Rule

What is the 3+1 foreign player rule?

The ISL had announced that will implement Asian Football Confederation's 3+1 foreign player rule. This move could serve as a huge boost for the Indian players. The rule allows a team to field a maximum of three foreigners and an Asian player. Teams can hence afford an extra Indian player on the pitch.

Information

When and where can the matches be watched?

The ISL 2021-22 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST respectively.