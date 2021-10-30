Premier League, Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0: Records broken

Arsenal earned a valuable 2-0 win against Leicester City in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. Gabriel gave Arsenal an early lead before Emile Smith Rowe added the second 13 minutes later. Arsenal kept their composure from there on to earn a massive win and keep their unbeaten run going (seven games) in the Premier League. Here's more.

LEIARS

How did the match pan out?

Bukayo Saka's corner caused all sorts of issues for Leicester as the ball skimmed off Jamie Vardy's head before hitting the back of Gabriel and going into the far corner. Another poor piece of defending led to the second goal as Smith Rowe smashed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from 12 yards. Aaron Ramsdale kept Arsenal in the game, producing several vital saves

Numbers

Notable numbers for Smith Rowe and Saka

Emile Smith Rowe has scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions. Notably, all of these goals have come in his last seven appearances. Interestingly, he managed to score these many goals in 33 games last season. As per Opta, Saka claimed his 21st assist in what was his 100th appearance for the Gunners in all competitions.

Ramsdale

Ramsdale scripts these phenomenal feats

As per Squawka Football, at least six different players had a shot on target against Arsenal as Ramsdale went on to save them all. He made four saves against Arsenal in the first half, registering the most numbers by an away keeper in the PL this season.

Do you know?

Arsenal rise to fifth, Leicester drop to 10th

Arsenal have risen to fifth in the Premier League table, getting to 17 points. They claimed their fifth win of the season. Leicester dropped down to 10th, suffering their fourth loss of the season.